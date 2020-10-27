#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS
FIVE@5 - The Laois businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
KEN BLACK TOYS & NURSERY
Home delivery, Click & Collect and Call & Collect services are available during lockdown.
Visit our website kenblack.ie or our Facebook page for further details.
PHELAN'S RESTAURANT & TAKE AWAY MOUNTRATH
We are a family run business in the town for over 37 years. We cater for all your needs from a simple cup of tea, a bag of chips and family occasions.
Available for take away and deliveries call 057 87 32491. Check Facebook for our full menu.
KILLESHIN HOTEL PORTLAOISE
Christmas Vouchers
Vouchers can be used in any of our six hotels.
Buy online at sohotels.ie and have them emailed to you in minutes!
DOWNEYS AUTO STOP, DUBLIN ROAD, PORTLAOISE
057 86 22048
As we are an essential service we are open during lockdown
For Service & Repairs.
Collection and Delivery service also available
SLIMMING WORLD PORTLAOISE
Temporary Virtual Groups
Tuesday 9.30am, 11.30am AND 8.30pm
Saturday 10am, 11am & 12pm
Contact Ingrid 086-8040285
Weightloss
