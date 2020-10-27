Laois factory comes up with a great way to #KeepLaoisinBusiness during Level 5

A Laois firm has started a six-week initiative to support other local companies and its staff to help #KeepLaoisinBusiness through the Level lockdown.

LSM Engineering Ltd, Ballymacken, Portlaoise, has a new campaign every day until December 1.

The company which manufactures industrial waste compacters announced the initiative on Linkedin.

"Sunshine and smiles today at LSM Ireland as we launched our six week initiative to boost local business and offer a huge thanks to our teams.

"Every week during the six weeks of lockdown, we will deliver a gift from a local business to each employee at LSM. It is our way of supporting small businesses and our staff.

"Major thanks to Bracken Gala Portlaoise for their involvement for week," said the first post.

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to help all the local shops and businesses and jobs these local firms support.