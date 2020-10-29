Sinn Féin TD urges people to shop local and protect Laois jobs #keeplaoisinbusiness

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is encouraging Laois people to shop locally in the weeks and months ahead to support local business survive Covid-19 restrictions and help protect the jobs that are crucial to the county.

“Shopping and doing businesses locally has never been more important. Lots of businesses in Laois have had a difficult year and it's important that we support them, not just in the run into Christmas, but in the new year.

"This will help to protect the jobs of our neighbours and other members of the community and get more people back to work. It will also keep badly needed finance circulating in the local economy.

"One of the other benefits is that it will assist efforts to reduce our high carbon emissions, due to reduced travel distances for shopping and transportation of goods produced in the County and the Midlands.

"Many things are beyond our control, but this isn’t and each of us can now assist directly in sustaining jobs and businesses in our local town and villages.

"I encourage everyone to play their part,” he said.

