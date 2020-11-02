High level of interest from Laois businesses in the Laois Gift Card #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Laois Chamber has extended the deadline for local business to sign up to the new Laois Gift Card.

The card in collaboration with the Laois Local Enterprise Office and Laois Tourism.

"We have received a high level of interest from Laois businesses to be listed on the participant's directory for the Laois Gift Card.

"We have extended the date for registration to Tuesday, November 3 to be sure we include as many businesses from across the county as possible," says the Chamber.

This is a prepaid Me 2 You Gift Card that can be spent in businesses across the county including hairdressers, jewellers, hotels and restaurants both in-store and online.

"If every adult was to spend €20 in small businesses each week over the next three months, this would amount to an injection of €875million into the local economy and will have a huge positive impact on jobs and the vibrancy of our towns and local communities," says the Chamber.

Please contact bernie@laoischamber.ie to register

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support. MORE HERE.