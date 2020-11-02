FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

KHS

Timahoe Road, Portlaoise

Tel: 057 86 61458 / Mob: 087 4384318

KHS is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 6.30pm

Check out our Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Product-Service/KHS-Plant-Hire-109704067301633/

Various size Excavators, Dumpers and Rollers available for self-drive hire

Contact David on 087 438 4318

CHEMCO

Mulhalls SuperValu, Kellyville Centre, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, R32 Y429

Phone: 057 86 21342

Open Mon - Sat 9-6pm

For all Your medical and beauty needs

Stockists of Dermalogica, Declare, So Su, Real Techniques, Bbold tan, Bellamianta and He-Shi tan, Jane Iredale, Rimmel, Advanced Nutrition Programme, Pestle and Mortar, The Balm, plus lots more.

Email: portlaoise@chemcopharmacy.com

Web: www.chemcopharmacy.com

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/Chemco-Pharmacy-Portlaoise-100463116976218/

ORTHODENTAL

Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois

Tel: 057 873 0848

At OrthoDental Abbeyleix, we aim to offer each of our patients a hassle-free, comfortable experience at our practice. With a convenient location for travelling, you can expect a comfortable waiting room and a surgery that has the latest in dentistry technology. We strive to provide a warm welcome for both new and existing patients.

Free Virtual Assessment from the comfort of your own home, visit our website for more info.

Our Orthodontic treatments for adults and teenagers are aimed at perfecting your smile using braces and clear aligners.

MORE ABOUT US

info@orthodental.ie

orthodental.ie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/orthodentalabbeyleix/

FEIGHERY'S BUTCHERS

The Kyle Centre,

Portlaoise,

Co.Laois

Tel: 057 86 66838

Open 9am-6pm Mon-Wed, Thur 9-7pm, Fri 9-8pm, Sat 9-6pm, Sun 10-6pm.

Now taking orders for Christmas, including free range turkeys, Ducks, Geese, Hams and dry aged beef

Gift vouchers available,

Daily Special offers,

Call in for the freshest meat at the best prices around!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Feigherys-butchers-Portlaoise-

KELLY LOU CAKES

Parkside Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Phone 087 9530681

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions our Parkside cafe is OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY ONLY and will be stocked everyday with fresh tasty treats , Teas and Coffee's for you to pick up.

Opening hours: Mon-Sat 9.am-5pm. (Our Kealew cafe is closed during level 5 restrictions)

We bake celebration cakes, layer cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, macarons, loaf cakes, tray bakes and other delicious treats on a daily basis in our Portlaoise bakery.

We can take cake orders online, or by telephone, text, email or Facebook message.

cake enquiries:

cakes@kellylou.com

Wedding enquiries:

weddings@kellylou.com

www.kellylou.com

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kellyloucakes/