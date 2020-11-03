FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS
PETMANIA
Petmania
Retail Park, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Telephone/website: 057 8634026 / www.petmania.ie
Petmania is a 100% Irish owned pet store and dog grooming studio, with an extensive range of food and essentials for all your pet care needs. Open 7 days. FREE in-store weight checks for dogs and cats available.
PEAVOY FINANCIAL PLANNING
Peavoy Financial Planning
Office 5b, Portlaoise Enterprise Centre, Clonminam Business Park, Portlaoise, Co Laois
Telephone/website : 087-2902206, www.peavoyfinancial.ie
CARE DENT DENTURE CLINIC
Care Dent Denture Clinic
Denny Jacob CDT
PG Dip Trinity College Dublin, Specialised in Dentures
Registered with Irish Dental Council
5 Anfield Terrace, Near St Mary's Hall, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Contact: 057 8638132 Email: denny@caredentportlaoise.ie Website: caredentportlaoise.ie
Now providing directly to the public!
New Dentures, Partial Dentures, Chrome Dentures and Denture Repair.
EXPERT PORTLAOISE
Expert Portlaoise
Our phone number is 057 8660601
Our website is www.expertlaois.ie
Facebook = expertlaois
For All Your Electrical, TV and Computing Needs
Christmas Club Now Open
"Serving the Community Non Stop Since 2012"
BOWES TYRES AND AUTO CENTRE
Bowes Tyres and Auto Centre
Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, Co.Laois, R32 Y73F
Tel: 086 3034243 / 057 8665075
Car Sales, Service and Repairs
We are located on the Timahoe Rd, Portlaoise. We provide services for tyre sales and repair, also offer all vehicle valeting, services,NCT Repairs, Wheel Alignment and car wash.....
Open 9am - 6pm, Mon-Sat.
Email:paulbowestyres@gmail.com
Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/bowestyresandvaleting/services/?service_id=1098890080224361
