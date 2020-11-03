FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

PETMANIA

Retail Park, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Telephone/website: 057 8634026 / www.petmania.ie

Petmania is a 100% Irish owned pet store and dog grooming studio, with an extensive range of food and essentials for all your pet care needs. Open 7 days. FREE in-store weight checks for dogs and cats available.

PEAVOY FINANCIAL PLANNING

Office 5b, Portlaoise Enterprise Centre, Clonminam Business Park, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Telephone/website : 087-2902206, www.peavoyfinancial.ie

CARE DENT DENTURE CLINIC

Denny Jacob CDT

PG Dip Trinity College Dublin, Specialised in Dentures

Registered with Irish Dental Council

5 Anfield Terrace, Near St Mary's Hall, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Contact: 057 8638132 Email: denny@caredentportlaoise.ie Website: caredentportlaoise.ie

Now providing directly to the public!

New Dentures, Partial Dentures, Chrome Dentures and Denture Repair.

EXPERT PORTLAOISE

Our phone number is 057 8660601

Our website is www.expertlaois.ie

Facebook = expertlaois

For All Your Electrical, TV and Computing Needs

Christmas Club Now Open

"Serving the Community Non Stop Since 2012"

BOWES TYRES AND AUTO CENTRE

Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, Co.Laois, R32 Y73F

Tel: 086 3034243 / 057 8665075

Car Sales, Service and Repairs

We are located on the Timahoe Rd, Portlaoise. We provide services for tyre sales and repair, also offer all vehicle valeting, services,NCT Repairs, Wheel Alignment and car wash.....

Open 9am - 6pm, Mon-Sat.

Email:paulbowestyres@gmail.com

Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/bowestyresandvaleting/services/?service_id=1098890080224361