FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Infocus Opticians

52/53 Main Street, Portlaoise

Tel: 057 8682698

At Infocus Opticians we pride ourselves in delivering a friendly and personal brand of eyecare with comprehensive aftercare. With practices in Portlaoise, Kilkenny and Naas we provide eyecare for both adults and children including contact lens fitting. Patients can choose from a large selection of high quality corrective eyewear which include designer brands and sunglasses.

Email: info@infocusopticians.ie

Web: www.infocusopticians.ie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/ShoppingRetail/Infocus-Opticians-215252238500918/

Portarlington Pharmacy

Park Lane

Portarlington

Co. Laois

T: 057 868 4532

For all your Medical, Healthcare, Beauty , Fragrances, Christmas gift ideas...and much more

www.facebook.com/portarlingtonpharmacy

Email: office@portarlingtonpharmacy.ie

Laois Shopping Centre

James Fintan Lalor Ave., Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre has a range of facilities including a child safe zone, free WiFi, free parking and an ATM on site.

Open Mon - Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10am-6pm.

Tel: 057 8662804

Web: www.laoisshoppingcentre.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaoisShoppingCentre

Brownes Animal Feeds

Clonminam Industrial Estate, Clonminam, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Phone 057 86 72980

For all your Animal feeds, Work wear, Footwear, Fuel, Stoves, Equestrian products etc.

Open: Mon - Fri 8.45 - 5.30pm, Sat 8.45-4pm.

Email: brownesanimalfeed@gmail.com

Web: www.brownesanimalfeed@gmail.com

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/Brownes-Animal-Feeds-185533198154022/

Mizzoni Pizza

Meehan House, 6 James Fintan Lalor Ave,Portlaoise

Tel: 057 867 2330 / 057 8672331

Order on www.just-eat.ie

Open: Mon-Thurs 4pm-1am, Fri-Sat 12pm-2am, Sun 12pm-1am

This delightful takeaway serves a wide range of Pizza and Pasta options. We recommend you sample the delicious 'Cajun Delight Pizza', which comes with onions, cajun chicken, fresh tomato and jalapeno peppers.

www.mizzoni.ie

