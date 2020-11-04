#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS

FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

INFOCUS OPTICIANS 

Infocus Opticians
52/53 Main Street, Portlaoise
Tel: 057 8682698

At Infocus Opticians we pride ourselves in delivering a friendly and personal brand of eyecare with comprehensive aftercare. With practices in Portlaoise, Kilkenny and Naas we provide eyecare for both adults and children including contact lens fitting. Patients can choose from a large selection of high quality corrective eyewear which include designer brands and sunglasses.

Email: info@infocusopticians.ie

Web: www.infocusopticians.ie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/ShoppingRetail/Infocus-Opticians-215252238500918/

PORTARLINGTON PHARMACY

Portarlington Pharmacy
Park Lane
Portarlington
Co. Laois
T: 057 868 4532

For all your Medical, Healthcare, Beauty , Fragrances, Christmas gift ideas...and much more

www.facebook.com/portarlingtonpharmacy

Email: office@portarlingtonpharmacy.ie

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE

 

Laois Shopping Centre
James Fintan Lalor Ave., Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre has a range of facilities including a child safe zone, free WiFi, free parking and an ATM on site.

Open Mon - Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10am-6pm.

Tel: 057 8662804
Web: www.laoisshoppingcentre.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaoisShoppingCentre

BROWNES ANIMAL FEEDS 

Brownes Animal Feeds
Clonminam Industrial Estate, Clonminam, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Phone 057 86 72980
For all your Animal feeds, Work wear, Footwear, Fuel, Stoves, Equestrian products etc.
Open: Mon - Fri 8.45 - 5.30pm, Sat 8.45-4pm.

Email: brownesanimalfeed@gmail.com

Web: www.brownesanimalfeed@gmail.com

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/Brownes-Animal-Feeds-185533198154022/

MIZZONI PIZZA 


Mizzoni Pizza

Meehan House, 6 James Fintan Lalor Ave,Portlaoise
Tel: 057 867 2330 / 057 8672331
Order on www.just-eat.ie

Open: Mon-Thurs 4pm-1am, Fri-Sat 12pm-2am, Sun 12pm-1am

This delightful takeaway serves a wide range of Pizza and Pasta options. We recommend you sample the delicious 'Cajun Delight Pizza', which comes with onions, cajun chicken, fresh tomato and jalapeno peppers.

www.mizzoni.ie

