Where can you use the new Laois Gift Card to help #KeepLaoisinBusiness?
Laois Chamber publishes list of businesses who have signed up
#KeepLaoisinBusiness
Laois Chamber has published the list of shops and businesses that have signed up to the new Laois Gift card.
The Chamber said the initiative is one of the ways local people can help local businesses and jobs in Laois through these incredibly challenging times.
To try to achieve this Laois Chamber have launched Laois Gift Card in collaboration with the Local Enterprise Office and Laois Tourism.
This is a prepaid Me 2 You Gift Card that can be spent in over 100 businesses across the county including hairdressers, jewellers, hotels and restaurants both in store and Online
PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES:
Adrian Dunne Pharmacy
Killeshin Hotel
AJ Flynn
Kilminchy Pharmacy
Allbooks Ltd
Leonard Carpets
Andrew Fyffe and Sons
Life Style Sports Portlaoise
Anthem Music
Lillys bar
Applegreen
Lloyds Pharmacy
Argos
Maldron Hotel
Ballykilcavan Farm Brewery
Marian Carton Opticians
Bankz Hair
McElwee Pharmacy
Blackhill Woods
Michael Dowling - Mountmellick
Bloom HQ
Midlands Park Hotel / Kellys Steakhouse
Blossom Time Boutique
Miller Home and Garden
Bookmark Portlaoise
Mr Price Stores
Boots
Mulhall Supervalu
CaToCa Fine Food and Giftware
Mulhall’s Restaurant
Carphone Warehouse
Muller O'Connell Bakery
Carraig Donn
Laois Nationalist
CJ Sheeran
Nook and Cranny
Conroys Mountrath
O’Briens Sandwich Bar
Cosy Café
O'Farrell Opticians
Creative interiors
Opena Chocolate
Croft Alley
Penneys Portlaoise
Deidres Fitzpatrick Beauty
Pet World
Des Hughes Motors
Petmania
Dunamaise Arts Centre
Portland Barbers
Eamonn Bracken Menswear
Portlaoise Plaza
EcoBoost
Recharge
Elverys Inter-Sport
Revive Clinic
Expert Laois
Roundwood House
Fifty Seven boutique and Gift Empourium
Robert Redmond Studios
Finline Furniture
Shaws Department Store
Frankies' Hairdressing
Specsavers Portlaoise
Freesoul Menswear
Sports Direct & Brand Max
Fruit n Nut Place Health Store
Studio Twenty Six
Gandon Inn
Supermacs
Gerry Browne Jewellers
T K Maxx
Glamping under the Stars
Telfords
Goodwins Footwear
Tesco
Grape and Bean
The Bay Tree
G's-Gourmet Jams
The Clubhouse Portlaoise
Halfords Portlaoise
The Company Hair Salon
Harrington Hats
The Office Centre
Heritage
The Pantry Cafe
Homestore & More
Town Hotel
Hughes Pharmacy
Traceys Bar and Resturant
Inch House
Treasures Gift Shop
Infocus Opticians Portlaoise
Zen Beauty Clinic
A dedicated website www.laoisgiftcard.ie detailing all participating stores and shops around the county selling the cards will be launched soon.
Laois Chamber encourages employers to buy the gift cards for their employees this Christmas. It says employees will see you care about the local economy and communities. It adds that employers will also show that they are supporting local spending and helping to save jobs and livelihoods hit be the pandemic.
Each employee can receive up to €500 tax free as voucher.
"If every adult was to spend €20 in small businesses each week over the next 3 months, this would amount to an injection of €875million into the local economy and will have a huge positive impact on jobs and the vibrancy of our towns and local communities," says Laois Chamber.
For details on how to purchase the Laoid Gift Card please contact bernie@laoischamber.ie
The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support. MORE HERE.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on