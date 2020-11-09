Where can you use the new Laois Gift Card to help #KeepLaoisinBusiness?

Laois Chamber has published the list of shops and businesses that have signed up to the new Laois Gift card.

The Chamber said the initiative is one of the ways local people can help local businesses and jobs in Laois through these incredibly challenging times.

To try to achieve this Laois Chamber have launched Laois Gift Card in collaboration with the Local Enterprise Office and Laois Tourism.

This is a prepaid Me 2 You Gift Card that can be spent in over 100 businesses across the county including hairdressers, jewellers, hotels and restaurants both in store and Online

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES:

Adrian Dunne Pharmacy

Killeshin Hotel

AJ Flynn

Kilminchy Pharmacy

Allbooks Ltd

Leonard Carpets

Andrew Fyffe and Sons

Life Style Sports Portlaoise

Anthem Music

Lillys bar

Applegreen

Lloyds Pharmacy

Argos

Maldron Hotel

Ballykilcavan Farm Brewery

Marian Carton Opticians

Bankz Hair

McElwee Pharmacy

Blackhill Woods

Michael Dowling - Mountmellick

Bloom HQ

Midlands Park Hotel / Kellys Steakhouse

Blossom Time Boutique

Miller Home and Garden

Bookmark Portlaoise

Mr Price Stores

Boots

Mulhall Supervalu

CaToCa Fine Food and Giftware

Mulhall’s Restaurant

Carphone Warehouse

Muller O'Connell Bakery

Carraig Donn

Laois Nationalist

CJ Sheeran

Nook and Cranny

Conroys Mountrath

O’Briens Sandwich Bar

Cosy Café

O'Farrell Opticians

Creative interiors

Opena Chocolate

Croft Alley

Penneys Portlaoise

Deidres Fitzpatrick Beauty

Pet World

Des Hughes Motors

Petmania

Dunamaise Arts Centre

Portland Barbers

Eamonn Bracken Menswear

Portlaoise Plaza

EcoBoost

Recharge

Elverys Inter-Sport

Revive Clinic

Expert Laois

Roundwood House

Fifty Seven boutique and Gift Empourium

Robert Redmond Studios

Finline Furniture

Shaws Department Store

Frankies' Hairdressing

Specsavers Portlaoise

Freesoul Menswear

Sports Direct & Brand Max

Fruit n Nut Place Health Store

Studio Twenty Six

Gandon Inn

Supermacs

Gerry Browne Jewellers

T K Maxx

Glamping under the Stars

Telfords

Goodwins Footwear

Tesco

Grape and Bean

The Bay Tree

G's-Gourmet Jams

The Clubhouse Portlaoise

Halfords Portlaoise

The Company Hair Salon

Harrington Hats

The Office Centre

Heritage

The Pantry Cafe

Homestore & More

Town Hotel

Hughes Pharmacy

Traceys Bar and Resturant

Inch House

Treasures Gift Shop

Infocus Opticians Portlaoise

Zen Beauty Clinic

A dedicated website www.laoisgiftcard.ie detailing all participating stores and shops around the county selling the cards will be launched soon.

Laois Chamber encourages employers to buy the gift cards for their employees this Christmas. It says employees will see you care about the local economy and communities. It adds that employers will also show that they are supporting local spending and helping to save jobs and livelihoods hit be the pandemic.

Each employee can receive up to €500 tax free as voucher.

"If every adult was to spend €20 in small businesses each week over the next 3 months, this would amount to an injection of €875million into the local economy and will have a huge positive impact on jobs and the vibrancy of our towns and local communities," says Laois Chamber.

For details on how to purchase the Laoid Gift Card please contact bernie@laoischamber.ie

