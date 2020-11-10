FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

TAYLOR CONROY ORTHOTICS

Taylor Conroy Orthotics

We may have the solution for people who are on their feet a lot; elderly people, sports people and children.

Unit 10 Kilminchy Court, Kilminchy, Portlaoise.

Contact: 057 86 75060 E: tcosteopaths@gmail.com

JW ROOFING

JW Roofing

The height of quality

Keep your roofing needs in Laois

shop local.

Contact: James 089 4892441 E: jwroofing77@gmail.com

GERRY BROWNE JEWELLERS

Gerry Browne Jewellers

Deliveries 2-3 working days

Collect outside store- Monday - Friday, 11am-3pm

Delivery free for purchases over €50

Gift packaging AND free greeting card included

Main Street, Portlaoise

Contact: 057 86 21636

MOUNTMELLICK CREDIT UNION

Mountmellick Credit Union

Not for profit, but for service.

We envision our members having the opportunity to happily participate in all aspects of life.

Contact 057 86 24425 E: info@mountmellickcu.com

W: www.mountmellickcu.com

FOGARTY CONCRETE

Fogarty Concrete

for all your building needs

Carrowreagh, Borris-in-Ossory, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. R32 RR82

Contact: 0504 52151 E: office@fogartyconcrete.ie