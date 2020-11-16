#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS
FIVE@ - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness
#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS
RELIABLE HOUSE FURNISHERS
RELIABLE HOUSE FURNISHERS
STATION ROAD, PORTLAOISE, CO.LAOIS
PHONE: 057 8621706
WWW.RELIABLEHOUSEFURNISHERS.COM
SEE US ON FACEBOOK
BIG BIG SALE
NOW ON!
BIG BIG DISCOUNTS ON ALL STOCK!
CARPETS, VINYL FLOORCOVERINGS, BEDROOM FURNITURE, BEDS, MATTRESSES, SITTINGROOM SUITES, COUCHES, ARMCHAIRS, FIRESIDE CHAIRS, TABLES, CHAIRS, HALL TABLES, COFFEE TABLES AND BLINDS
LARGE SELECTION.
MUST CLEAR THIS MONTH.
KIERAN O'KEEFFE & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
Kieran O'Keeffe & Co
Chartered Accountants
Some of the services we offer include:
Accounts Preparation
Advice on Business Start-up
Complete Book-Keeping Service
Assistance with loan application and grant applications
All Personal taxes- P.A.Y.E, V.A.T, Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Inheritance Tax
All company taxes
Kieran O'Keeffe & Co has decades of experience in providing our expert services to both sole traders and larger corporate organisations.
We can prepare accounts and offer all our clients our professional advice on tax planning.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OUR EXPERT ACCOUNTANCY SERVICES, GET IN CONTACT WITH KIERAN O'KEEFFE & CO TODAY. Personal Service Provided
Initial Consultation Free
Open Mon - Fri 9.30 - 5.30pm
Kellyville Court,
Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Tel: (057) 8662471 Fax: (057) 8688959
Mobile: (087) 2766870
E-Mail: kieran@kokeeffeaccountants.ie
Web: www.kokeeffeaccountants.ie
JOHN ADAMS CAR SALES
John Adams Car Sales
Ballymacken
Stradbally Road
Portlaoise
Laois
R32 NH60
Telephone: 0578621613
Email: sales@johnadamshonda.ie
Opening Times
Monday-Friday: 09:00-18:00
Saturday: 09:00-14:30 (Temporarily Closed)
Sunday: Closed
Working alongside Universal Honda since 1985, we have established a household name in retail with new and quality used cars, and in customer reliance with our workshop management expertise.
Our premises includes a modern service facility equipped to the highest standards. We have invested in the latest computer diagnostic equipment (known as MaRIS) necessary to keep the new generation of advanced vehicles in top condition. Located just 3km from Portlaoise town centre on the N80.
Our staff whether in Sales or After Sales are ready to meet your motoring needs. We look forward to seeing you in our showroom.
THE PORTLAOISE PLAZA
The Portlaoise Plaza
Tel: 057 86 78858
junction 17,Togher, just off the M7.
The Portlaoise Plaza is part of the Plaza Group motorway service stations and offers Supermac’s, Papa John’s Pizza, SuperSubs, Mac’s Place Deli, Bewley’s Barista, Texaco filling station and Spar convenience shop.
Email: portlaoiseplaza@supermacs.ie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePortlaoisePlaza/
CATOCA TEAROOMS
Catoca tearooms
Emo Court & Parklands
Emo
Co. Laois
R32 C44V
Telephone +353 (57) 863 3964
Emo Court is delighted to partner with CaToCa Fine Food and Giftware to deliver a quality experience to our visitors.
The Emo Court Tearoom allows you to enjoy a wonderful setting in a landscape unchanged since the eighteenth century. The emphasis is on quality nutritional food, complemented by an excellent wine/drinks list, speciality coffees, confectionery and gifts. Take a moment to reflect on your experience at Emo Court with lunch alongside nature.
Lose yourself in one of Co. Laois’s best kept secrets, and experience food and nature together.
The Emo Court Tearooms by CaToCa Fine Food and Giftware is open seven days a week, all year round with the exception of Christmas Day.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catocafinefood/
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on