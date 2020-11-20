Leo Vardakar virtually visiting Laois on lockdown leave day #KeepLaoisinBusiness

The Government's second in command Leo Varadkar is set to make a virtual visit to Laois to meet business people on the day Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown restrictions are due to be lifted.

Laois Chamber says it is delighted to welcome Mr Vardakar who is now Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to join our Webinar on Tuesday, December 1 at 4.30 pm.

"As we come to the end of a dramatic and challenging year for businesses we will hear from the Tánaiste on government plans to ensure a return to economic activity with a particular focus on Laois," said the Chamber.

The former Taoiseach will be interviewed by Ronan Berry, Down to Business, Midlands 103

Level 5 restrictions which have forced the closure of shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses in Laois is scheduled to be lifted on Tuesday, December 1.

This event is free but registration is required Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZYoc- qtrTwqGdyjc7A7dnQefDNzvKnDHwxE