Enterprise hubs for emerging Laois businesses get €200,000 boost #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Public and private centres that foster new business in Laois have received more than €200,000 in new funding to help them cope with the hit inflicted by Covid-19.

Three organisations who have received these funding under Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund.

Vision 85, a privately-owned centre which trades in Portlaoise, receives €46,800. The two not for profit centres are the Enterprise Centre in Portarlington which is receiving €67,840 and the Enterprise Centre in Portlaoise which is receiving €88,000.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming welcomed the €202,640 funding for for the centres

"Some of these centres have seen a reduction in business activity as a result of COVID. These funds will help ensure that these enterprise centres can continue into the future and provide improved services especially due to the requirement for increased connectivity for people in the county which can be achieved in these enterprise centres.

"Also, this will help businesses who are located in these enterprise centres through allowing funding for the centres in which they operate to continue to support them in their provision of local services and employment," he said.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, announced €8.24m in grants for 95 Enterprise Centres around Ireland.

The fund, which was launched in August, was open to both not-for-profit and for-profit enterprise centres which have seen their income significantly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 95 enterprise centres, which are in every region of the country, will receive grants ranging from €10k to €150k.