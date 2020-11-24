Laois fashion designer Heidi Higgins backs #MadeLocal this Christmas #keepLaoisinBusiness

Laois shoppers are being encouraged to support #MadeLocal this Christmas by the county's best known fashion designer.

Heidi Higgins Design is taking part in a new online campaign by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

Heidi is urging Laois shoppers to think local.

“I am delighted to be involved in the Made Local campaign. The design and crafts industry has been seriously affected by the pandemic and seeing the determination of small businesses across Ireland who have pivoted their working model and ensured availability online is inspiring. I hope this campaign encourages consumers to get out there and to support their community this Christmas, shop local and above all ‘Love What You Give’.”

Below: A facemask selection by by Heidi Higgins.

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has today launched the winter edition of its #MadeLocal campaign, with the message ‘Love What You Give’.

Made Local highlights the work of talented craft makers nationwide. The campaign shines a light on the quality and variety of authentic Irish products crafted by Irish makers and retailers.

As part of the campaign, DCCI launched the website MadeLocal.ie, to help consumers buy that special gift. Currently, 952 makers and 235 retailers across the country are listed on the website. The DCCI have also created a directory resource for shoppers to locate their local makers.

Many more businesses across Laois are listed on the shopping directory, making it easy to buy locally made quality crafted gifts this Christmas. See the directory here.

Recent DCCI research, conducted with Amárach, shows that 70% of Irish adults are interested in Irish designed and made crafts. 61% of these consumers intend to buy online this year. All age groups are proving comfortable with online purchasing from local sites. The research also shows that the majority buy Irish craft to give as a gift.

The Made Local campaign was first launched in July 2020 in time for the late summer staycation period, by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD and actor and writer Amy Huberman. The campaign was a huge success with high levels of sales nationwide.

The Irish craft and design sector is a significant contributor to regional economies. DCCI has over 3,000 registered client enterprises and engages with over 230 retailers across Ireland. For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop, visit www.madelocal.ie or join the conversation by following #MADELOCAL #lovewhatyougive.