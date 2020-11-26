FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS
THE GARDEN SHOP
TheGardenShop.ie, Unit 3-4, Dublin Road Business Park, Portarlington, Co. Laois, R32 DP98.
Shop opening on December 2
Selling Christmas gifts, decorations and real / locally grown trees
Also stock a wide selection of plants and gardening equipment
Web: https://www.thegardenshop.ie
Email: info@thegardenshop.ie
CENTREPOINT CARPETS
Centrepoint Carpets Kylekiproe Industrial Estate, Timahoe road, Portlaoise, Co.Laois
Whether it is a fine quality Carpet, a luxury Vinyl or Wooden Floor for inside the home, a fun and colourful Rug for the kid's bedroom or the increasingly popular and practical Artificial Grass for the garden, we have you covered with the best quality brands and service available.....
We also have a wonderful range of home furnishings in-store including Beds, Mattresses, Bedroom Furniture as well as a very comprehensive selection of Blinds to choose from.
Open: Mon-Fri 9.30am-6pm and Sat 9.30am-5pm
Tel / Fax : (057) 86 20792
Email : sales@centrepointcarpets.ie
Web: www.centrepointcarpets.ie
https://www.facebook.com/www.centrepointcarpets.ie/
MI HEALTH PHARMACY
MiHealth Pharmacy
The Kyle Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, Co.Laois
Phone: 057 863 22 00
Mihealth Pharmacy is a one stop health and beauty store serving the people of Portlaoise and surrounding areas 7 days a week. Shop online on our website for all your beauty and healthcare needs.
We provide the highest quality prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication, pharmacy products, skin care products, vitamins and supplements to our patients, in addition to other items that improve the health and well being of the entire family at affordable prices. We pay great attention to confidentiality and privacy when dealing with customers' healthcare needs. We have fully-trained staff members, including physicians and pharmacists with several years' experience who answer customers' questions about prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines.
OPENING TIMES:
Mon - Wed: 9am – 7pm
Thurs - Fri: 9am – 8pm
Sat: 9am – 6pm
Sun: 10am – 6pm
E-mail: mihealthpharmacy@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mihealthpharmacy/
THE BUTCHER'S BLOCK
The Butcher's Block
Laois Shopping Centre, James Fintan Lalor Ave, Kylekiproe, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Hours:
Open ⋅ 9- 7 p.m. 7 days a week
Phone: (057) 866 0356
We have some unbelievable deals and special offers this week. Why don't you call in & have a look for yourself! or shop online at www.thebutchersblock.ie
When you enter The Butcher’s Block, you enter a new world of food. Quality products prepared to the highest of standards, wide ranging in taste and consistently produced by excellently trained staff who take real pride in their work.
Email: portlaoise@thebutchersblock.ie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheButchersBlockIreland
BOWES TYRES AND AUTO CENTRE
Bowes Tyres and Auto Centre
Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, Co.Laois, R32 Y73F
Tel: 086 3034243 / 057 8665075
Car Sales, Service and Repairs
We are located on the Timahoe Rd, Portlaoise. We provide services for tyre sales and repair, also offer all vehicle valeting, services,NCT Repairs, Wheel Alignment and car wash .....
Open 9am - 6pm, Mon-Sat,
Email: paulbowestyres@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bowestyresandvaleting/services/?service_id=1098890080224361
