FIVE@5 - Laois businesses operating in lockdown #KeepLaoisinBusiness

THE GARDEN SHOP

TheGardenShop.ie, Unit 3-4, Dublin Road Business Park, Portarlington, Co. Laois, R32 DP98.

Shop opening on December 2

Selling Christmas gifts, decorations and real / locally grown trees

Also stock a wide selection of plants and gardening equipment

Web: https://www.thegardenshop.ie

Email: info@thegardenshop.ie

CENTREPOINT CARPETS

Centrepoint Carpets Kylekiproe Industrial Estate, Timahoe road, Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Whether it is a fine quality Carpet, a luxury Vinyl or Wooden Floor for inside the home, a fun and colourful Rug for the kid's bedroom or the increasingly popular and practical Artificial Grass for the garden, we have you covered with the best quality brands and service available.....

We also have a wonderful range of home furnishings in-store including Beds, Mattresses, Bedroom Furniture as well as a very comprehensive selection of Blinds to choose from.

Open: Mon-Fri 9.30am-6pm and Sat 9.30am-5pm

Tel / Fax : (057) 86 20792

Email : sales@centrepointcarpets.ie

Web: www.centrepointcarpets.ie

https://www.facebook.com/www.centrepointcarpets.ie/



MI HEALTH PHARMACY



MiHealth Pharmacy

The Kyle Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Phone: 057 863 22 00

Mihealth Pharmacy is a one stop health and beauty store serving the people of Portlaoise and surrounding areas 7 days a week. Shop online on our website for all your beauty and healthcare needs.

We provide the highest quality prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication, pharmacy products, skin care products, vitamins and supplements to our patients, in addition to other items that improve the health and well being of the entire family at affordable prices. We pay great attention to confidentiality and privacy when dealing with customers' healthcare needs. We have fully-trained staff members, including physicians and pharmacists with several years' experience who answer customers' questions about prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines.

OPENING TIMES:

Mon - Wed: 9am – 7pm

Thurs - Fri: 9am – 8pm

Sat: 9am – 6pm

Sun: 10am – 6pm

E-mail: mihealthpharmacy@gmail.com

Web: www.mihealthpharmacy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mihealthpharmacy/

THE BUTCHER'S BLOCK

The Butcher's Block

Laois Shopping Centre, James Fintan Lalor Ave, Kylekiproe, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Hours:

Open ⋅ 9- 7 p.m. 7 days a week

Phone: (057) 866 0356

We have some unbelievable deals and special offers this week. Why don't you call in & have a look for yourself! or shop online at www.thebutchersblock.ie

When you enter The Butcher’s Block, you enter a new world of food. Quality products prepared to the highest of standards, wide ranging in taste and consistently produced by excellently trained staff who take real pride in their work.

Web: www.thebutchersblock.ie

Email: portlaoise@thebutchersblock.ie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheButchersBlockIreland

BOWES TYRES AND AUTO CENTRE

Bowes Tyres and Auto Centre

Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, Co.Laois, R32 Y73F

Tel: 086 3034243 / 057 8665075

Car Sales, Service and Repairs

We are located on the Timahoe Rd, Portlaoise. We provide services for tyre sales and repair, also offer all vehicle valeting, services,NCT Repairs, Wheel Alignment and car wash .....

Open 9am - 6pm, Mon-Sat,

Email: paulbowestyres@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bowestyresandvaleting/services/?service_id=1098890080224361