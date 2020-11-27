Virtual Christmas light switch on marks the start of Festive season in Downtown Portlaoise #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Covid-19 is not cancelling Christmas in Portlaoise and the prove the point the Downtown Portlaoise business group is set to push the button on the town's spectacular sparking festive street lights.

The switch-on will also mark the exit from Level 5 restrictions in Laois and the traders are appealing to all people in the town to shop local as much as possible this year to #KeepLaoisinBusiness.

The Downtown group outlined how you can see the switch and why the next few weeks are so important in lots of ways.

“Our committee is really looking forward to lighting up our lovely town and we invite everyone to tune in as we do a virtual ‘Festive Lights Switch On’ via the Downtown Portlaoise Facebook page - LIVE at 7pm on Monday, November 30 https://www. facebook.com/downtownportlaoise/

"We are very fortunate to have a direct line to Santa Claus in the North Pole and he has agreed to drop in (for just a few moments – that’s all the time he can spare!), this Monday evening 30th November, to help us to switch on, our towns festive lights.”

"Our local ‘Downtown Portlaoise’ traders group has been working hard behind the scenes with the Business Support Unit in Laois CountyCouncil to ensure that the town enjoys a magical Christmas experience in as much as can be done, in a safe manner.

''Whilst we’re disappointed that owing to Covid restrictions, we are unable to organise our annual outdoor Christmas market – traditionally linked in with the ‘Big Switch on’ of our festive lights, we have a few surprises up our sleeve to ensure Portlaoise enjoys its fair share of festive cheer.

"It’s been a long year and we really want to do what we can to try to ‘change the channel’ even for a short while away from the many challenges that we have all had to meet, as we navigate our way through (and hopefully soon past) this global situation.

"It starts with the switching on of our towns twinkling Christmas lights. We have also been busy working on an extended outdoor sound system in the town centre, which will allow us to pipe cheerful festive music for street pedestrians, as they go about their business.

"With much of Portlaoise ‘re-opening soon for business’, keep a look out for our special Christmas video, which showcases some of what our town has to offer. We so look forward to welcoming our valued customers all back safely once again.

"There has been an incredible surge of support throughout this year for local business and a heartfelt thanks is hereby extended by Downtown Portlaoise to these ‘community heroes’, these ‘champions of local’ for their real, tangible sense of solidarity. You’ll notice large colourful signs on the main inroads to our town, reflecting this grateful sentiment and a social media campaign in addition.

"This support is very welcome as businesses rallied to find new ways to keep trading, amidst various restrictions.

"Our thanks also to Laois County Council, Laois Partnership, McNulty Electrical, Laois Hire, Tom Ferns, Penhouse Design, Vimar Digital and everyone who helped deliver the above projects for the town. #inthistogether

"We now look forward to a safe & happy festive season together,” concluded the statement.

Once again the place to go for the virtual light switch on is https://www.facebook.com/downtownportlaoise/

The Leinster Express has run a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support. MORE HERE.