Level 5 exit set to help countless main streets and communities say, hairdressers #KeepLaoisinBusiness

The Irish Hairdressers Federation have given a ringing endorsement to the Taoiseach's announcement allowing hair salons to reopen on Tuesday, December 1.

"We very much welcome the news that we can reopen on Tuesday. It’s a great relief to all our members, customers and staff and are we’re looking forward to getting back in the salon.

"Our focus now is on opening safely and responsibly as per the extensive health and safety guidelines we developed earlier this year.

"The hair industry is not just a major contributor to local economies around Ireland, it helps keep countless main streets alive and is a huge part of local communities," concluded the statement.

The salons have been shut since October 21 when Level 5 came into force.