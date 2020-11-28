Penneys reveals late shopping hours for Laois shoppers in Portlaoise Penneys and other branches around Ireland

There is news for shoppers and bargain hunters in Laois with Penneys set to reopen from Tuesday with the Level 5 restrictions being eased.

The popular budget clothing retailer will begin trading again in line with the change in government Covid-19 restrictions on December 1.

In the run-up to Christmas, the tills will continue to ring until 9pm in at the Portlaoise branch of the chain in the Laois Shopping Centre on James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

The firm says this is in order to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand and help safely reduce queues by spreading shopping hours out over a longer period of time.

Across Ireland in general, city centre Penneys stores and those in shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, and town centre main street outlets will close at 9pm.

The first re-opening of Penneys earlier in the summer drew huge queues in some shops, and it’s hoped the longer opening hours will mitigate against this.

The firm says all stores will continue to have extensive safety measures in place, including strict social distancing protocols, limits on customer numbers, hand sanitisers, perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.

Penneys chief executive Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on December 1 with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping. We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more. All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”

Throughout December, Penneys stores will trade to a minimum of 9 pm on weekdays.

More info for shoppers on opening times and measures to be taken as follows

Town Centre (main streets) stores will trade until 9 pm

Stores: Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Drogheda, Newbridge, Clonmel, Ballina, Killarney

Town Shopping Centre stores will trade until 9 pm:

Stores: Navan, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Ennis, Letterkenny, Galway Shopping Centre, Kilkenny, Santry, Artane, Tralee, Castlebar, Longford, Athlone, Dundalk, Carlow

Until 9.30pm: Limerick-Dooradoyle

Major Shopping Centres will trade until 10 pm

Stores: Galway-Eyre Square, Swords, Cork-Wilton, Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Nutgrove

City-Centre Stores, the majority will trade until 10 pm

Stores: Dublin - Mary Street, Limerick-O’Connell Street, Waterford, Cork–Patrick Street, Dublin -O’Connell Street

24-hour trading:

Penneys stores in Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown Centre will open at 7 am on Tuesday, 1st December and trade right through to closing time on Wednesday, December 2.

Penneys safety measures across all stores:

In line with local government guidelines, customers allowed in-store at any one time will be limited to allow for the appropriate distance between customers and employees.

Clear signage and floor decals, as well as dedicated employees and security staff, to guide customers through the store in a way that limits contact with others.

Layout to allow for more space between people by reconfiguring our queuing system at our till points to allow for social distancing. Dedicated employees will be on hand when needed to manage the correct flow of the queue.

Entry and exit points will be clearly marked.

· Frequent tannoy announcements are made in store reminding customers to adhere to social distancing measures.

We have increased personal protection for employees and customers:

· In line with government guidance, all customers are required to wear face coverings in our stores, unless they are exempt due to medical reasons.

· On entering the store, customers are asked to use the hand sanitiser that is provided at the store entrance. Dedicated employees will be on hand to assist customers if needed.

· Face masks provided to all employees and they are required to be worn while working.

· Perspex screens or cubicles have been installed on tills to protect customers and employees.

· Card payments and contactless payments when possible to minimise cash interactions.

· Dedicated employees appointed to manage entrances to stores and throughout the store, when required, to ensure social distancing measures are being followed.

· Dedicated employees will make sure hand hygiene stations are topped up and report any issues or concerns to the store manager.

Increased frequency and intensity of in-store cleaning includes high frequency touchpoint cleaning of tills, escalators, lifts, and employee areas in back of house. Basket cleaning system, so each basket handle is cleaned before use.