LookforLocal this Christmas to support Laois businesses and Jobs #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Consumers and businesses in Laois are being encouraged to shop local this Christmas and are reminded of the huge range of goods and services they can access on their own doorsteps with a new Government campaign to ‘Look For Local’ launched by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Local Enterprise Office Laois “Look for Local” campaign, which is funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, aims to highlight small Laois businesses in every sector, asking that people continue to build on the recent groundswell of support shown to local businesses when looking to buy goods or services.

The campaign will highlight Local Enterprise Office client companies across a range of sectors to spotlight the options out there for those who want to ‘Look for Local’.

Evelyn Reddin is Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Laois said this has been one of the most challenging years for Irish businesses but enterprise offices have given financial and training supports to help businesses.

“Now we want to try and encourage more consumers, but also businesses, to look local if they require goods or services.

“If they are looking online, we want them to see if there is someone local who can help them and to try to support the small businesses and jobs in their local communities. Small businesses across the country have had to pivot or change their models during this year and now more than ever they deserve our support,” she said.

John Mulholland, Chief Executive, Laois County Council said local authorities are delighted to support the ‘Look for Local’ campaign

”Small businesses and retailers are the lifeblood of our cities, towns and villages, providing vital economic activity and employment opportunities. They have faced unprecedented challenges since March and local authorities have been working to support them as much as possible. We would urge all consumers and businesses to do the same, and to look out for Irish businesses this Christmas,” he said.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “You can still shop local – whether the shops are physically open or selling products through click and collect services”.

Michael Brougham, Regional Director, Midlands, Mid-East & West, Enterprise Ireland said the Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland have been on the front line of helping businesses throughout this pandemic.

"The Look for Local campaign is a chance to highlight all local businesses, not just those operating in the retail sector, but in all sectors. Similarly, the campaign will encourage consumers and businesses alike to look locally for their goods and services, supporting local economies across the country,” he said.

Since January, the Local Enterprise Offices nationally have approved over 11,000 Trading Online Vouchers for small Irish businesses, helping them to create or adapt their online trading presence. Over 12,060 Business Continuity Vouchers to small businesses have also been approved so far this year, while over 55,000 individuals have received Covid-19 specific mentoring or training from their Local Enterprise Office.

In 2019 Local Enterprise Office supported companies created 3,149 new jobs across the country. In total the Local Enterprise Offices have financially supported over 7,400 companies who support 38,535 jobs in communities right across the country.

The campaign will run until the end of the year to help spotlight local businesses across the country and encourage people to Look for Local.

For more information on the campaign go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/LookforLocal and agencies, businesses and consumers will also be encouraged to use #LookforLocal on social media to help support the campaign.

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support. MORE HERE.