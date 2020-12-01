FIVE@5 - Laois Businesses - #KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS

FOREVER LIVING WITH MARION

Forever Living with Marion

Contact Marion Garcia 087-6576651

Visit Facebook page: forever living with marion. Independent distributor of forever living products, world leaders in aloe vera and bee products for over 42 years.

Give the gift of health this Christmas

https://www.foreverliving.com/retail/entry/Shop.do?store=IRL&language=en&distribID=353000032822

PEDIGREE CORNER

Pedigree Corner is a Family run Bar & Bistro just off the N78 in Ballylynan Co Laois. The bistro is reopening this week under award winning chef SORIN OLINICI & his team and will be open Wednesday to Sunday. Check out our social media pages for updates. Stay Local This Christmas & Support Our Hospitality Industry.

The links are as follows;

FB page link: https://www.facebook.com/PedigreeCornerLaois/

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/pedigree_corner/?hl=en

Table agent online booking link is: https://tableagent.com/co-laois/pedigree-corner/table-search/

EXPERT LAOIS

Expert Laois

Kea-Lew Business & Retail Park,

Mountrath Rd,

Knockmay,

Portlaoise,

Co Laois.

Special offers on TV's, Tablets, Fridges, Hoovers, Kitchen appliances and much more....

Christmas club now open.Deposits taken on all items in stores and online.

Free delivery to Laois, Order online or by phone and we will deliver to you.

Tel: 057 8660601

Email: sales@expertlaois.ie

www.expertlaois.ie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expertlaois/

ALO DONEGAN

Alo Donegan and Sons

Audio Visual equipment store.

10 Market Square, Portlaoise

Contact Us: (057) 862 1838

Family run business since 1929.

We stock quality electronic products and a wide range of electronic accessories.

We have a super range of maglites, leatherman knifes, swiss army products and binoculars for outdoor adventurers.

We are The Key Cutting Specialists. From your home to your business, all your security needs are catered for.

Providing entertainment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alo-Donegan-Sons-841513395937021/?ref=page_internal&path=%2FAlo-Donegan-Sons-841513395937021%2F

BRADSHAWS

Bradshaws

Carlow Road

Portlaoise

Co. Laois

Opening Hours: Monday-Friday: 10am-6pm, Saturdays: 9am-4pm

Tel: 057 862 1311

leading suppliers of Motor Parts, Tools and Equipment for motor trade, industrial and agricultural sectors. We stock all the leading automotive parts manufacturers such as Quinton Hazell, Blue Print, Gates, Hella, Ferodo, Delphi, Sachs, NGK, Champion, Mann, Crosland and Stealth, to name just a few. In Tools and Equipment we stock Draper Tools, Beta, Ingersoll Rand, Boge, Thermobile and Nilfisk ALto.

www.jlbradshaw.ie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jlbradshawireland/