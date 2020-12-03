Laois manufacturing company set for major expansion

A growing Laois company which more than doubled its workforce this year has agreed a land deal to build a second Portlaoise facility.

Aubren Limited has agreed a deal with Laois County Council to buy land at National Enterprise Park.

The company supplies air-handling systems to the data centre construction sector in Ireland and overseas, and more recently to factories making Covid-19 vaccines.

They recently supplied components for bio-pharmaceutical facilities where the Moderna Covid vaccine will be produced for Europe.

The 10 year old company expanded from 40 workers to 90 in the past year, at its facility in Portlaoise Business and Technology Park.

Now it is set to expand further, after Laois County Council agreed on Monday November 30 to sell 1.56 hectares of land at the J17 National Enterprise Park for €325,000.

Aubren will retain their existing facility and add a new 50,000 sqft manufacturing facility at J17, where they will be neighbours to the new Glanbia Cheese factory at the park in Togher beside the M7 motorway.

Managing Director Aubrey Nuzum is cautious about promising more jobs just yet.

“We hope to make application for planning during the first quarter of 2021 with design work underway presently. Aubren has increased job numbers from 40 to 90 in the past year. We hope that this can continue, but with all the Brexit and Covid disruptions going on, the company is reluctant to raise any immediate expectations in terms of job numbers,” he told the Leinster Express.

The company had identified a need for additional manufacturing and warehouse space to support its expected growth and chose the J17 National Enterprise Park as the most suitable location.

The deal was approved at the November council meeting, proposed by Cllr John Joe Fennelly and seconded by Cllr James Kelly.

The council CEO John Mulholland said it is “very good news” for Laois.

“Aubren employ 90 people and another 40 indirectly. This is a good development for Laois. The fact that Aubren have expressed their continued confidence in Portlaoise as a place to consolidate business operations represents in itself a timely boost to the local business environment. As one of the first movers to the National Enterprise Park I wish Aubren a fair wind and every success in the future,” he said.

Mary Ahearne is Aubren's Financial Director.

“Despite the somewhat uncertain global financial climate as Covid continues to disrupt economic activity, Aubren must take the necessary steps to ensure that it is prepared to take advantage of the unfolding situation,” she said.

Ray O’Connor is Operations Director at Aubren.

“The creation of this new manufacturing and warehouse facility will enable Aubren to continue supporting the growth which our customers confidently predict, and with the level of manufacturing excellence required to ensure all customer expectations are exceeded," he said.

Aubren provides design and manufacturing services to companies such as Novaerus. The Novaerus family of air disinfection products, with patented NanoStrike technology at its core, kills all airborne microorganisms on contact providing the first line of protection against viruses and bacteria. Novearus products are shipped directly from Aubren to most countries around the globe.

Dr. Kevin Devlin, CEO of Novaerus, commented:

“The Novaerus products are in high demand given their effectiveness and an increase in public awareness of air quality and the role it plays in the battle against disease. Aubren has done a tremendous job supporting the significant growth of our business by increasing production as required. We are pleased to see that Aubren is taking the necessary steps to expand their facility as we continue building momentum into the future.”

Immediately prior to the Covid business interruptions Aubren had installed one thousand energy efficient cooling systems on the mobile telephone network of du Telecom in the United Arab Emirates and similar projects are expected in the coming years.

The J17 National Enterprise Park for the Togher area of Portlaoise is supported by the National Planning Framework and the Midlands Regional Planning Guidelines 2010-2022 and provides the south midlands with a world class business park environment.