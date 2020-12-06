Fill your Christmas with Irish produce urges Laois Offaly Minister #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Laois Offaly Senator Pippa Hackett who is the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is calling on the people of Laois to support local businesses this festive season.

The Geashill-based politician says that by supporting Irish food producers, artists, crafters, restaurants, theatres, you will help to keep our economy going, and lay the foundations for a quicker recovery after this most difficult year.

“There is really so much potential in our local areas, and the Covid crisis has highlighted many of those this year,” says Minister Hackett.

“Let’s continue to explore what is available to us locally and embrace all that is good in a circular economy. Whether is a locally grown Christmas tree, or vegetables for the Christmas dinner, there are many ways to support local.

“After the year we’ve all had, we are all seeking a meaningful Christmas, so what better way to do it than to embrace all that Christmas stands for in terms of goodwill and supporting each other - our communities and our society at large. Local arts and crafts make wonderful gifts, as do vouchers for local and national amenities, garden centres and family-run restaurants.

“Food plays such a central role at Christmas, so why not see how local or how Irish you can make your Christmas dinner? By buying from your local farmer or grower, your local butcher or greengrocer, you will be keeping your local economy alive. There are many local drinks producers to support, too.

“And if shopping on the internet, try to seek out Irish producers and businesses before you click, and keep your money circulating in Ireland, rather than sending it abroad. We all know how hard self-employed people and small business owners work to keep jobs going for their employees. We can all play a role in supporting them.

“Finally, I want to call on everybody to really think about where they are spending their money in the coming year. Even if we only divert a fiver or a tenner more a week towards supporting local businesses, it will help people enormously, will help prevent job losses, and will keep community spirit high,” she said.