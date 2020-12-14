Portlaoise Paul dashes to €204 worth of Christmas shopping at the Lidl

Christmas came early this year for Laois man, Paul Deegan who won the 6th and most successful annual Lidl Trolley Dash competition.

Paul, who is from Portlaoise, managed to grab more than €204 worth of Christmas shopping at the Lidl Portlaoise store with little more than a week left until Christmas.

Paul Deegan was one of 167 Lidl shoppers across the country, who won the opportunity to dash around their local store in a Supermarket Sweep style competition. Each winner had two minutes to fill their trolley with as many quality Lidl products as possible from festive flavoured soups to mince pies to turkeys.

Lidl says that with fundraisers compromised this year due to the pandemic, the funds raised from the Trolley Dash are paramount to charities and their service users. The €1 Trolley Dash tickets were sold in Lidl stores across the country from November 16-29 with all proceeds being donated to Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner. In Co Laois alone more than €3,500 was raised for the charity with a total of €310,000 being raised nationwide. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The Lidl Trolley Dash is an annual fundraising initiative where Lidl customers can purchase a €1 ticket in Lidl stores for a limited period to be in with a chance of winning a dash around their local Lidl. Each winner has 2 minutes to grab as much as they can.

Lidl say the initiative has raised more than €1.7 million for Irish charities over the past six years with this year being the most successful in terms of funds raised.

Jigsaw is the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland. Since their establishment in 2006, Jigsaw have directly supported over 38,000 young people and offered supports to over 250,000 in schools, communities, workplaces, clubs and more across Ireland.

Lidl Ireland say they have been partnered with Jigsaw since 2018 and have pledged to fundraise €1.25 million throughout the partnership, which was recently extended to include a fourth year, and to spread vital awareness of youth mental health in Ireland.