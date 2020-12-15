Laois Offaly dry ice company helping Covid-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland

A Laois Offaly company that supplies dry ice to protect Covid-19 vaccines is already helping with vaccinations in Northern Ireland and is planning to be involved with the new programme in the Republic.

Ronan Berry is the General Manager with Polar Ice in Portarlington.

"We are supplying two distribution companies, one in the North that is currently distributing the Pfizer vaccine and one in Dublin who it looks likely will play a big role in the nationwide distribution in the South," he told the Leinster Express.

Polar Ice is one of Ireland's main suppliers of dry ice which is essential to most of the vaccines as it is the only way to preserve stocks at -70 Celcius in transit.

The vaccine can survive for a further five days once thawed.

Polar Ice, as an approved supplier to Ireland’s major pharma and life sciences companies. It has already catered for the dry ice used to ship and freeze Covid-19 testing kits sent to Germany for analysis when Irish testing facilities reached capacity.