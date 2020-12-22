New shop announces opening in Laois Shopping Centre

A new shop has opened in Laois Shopping Centre, on the day the Government announced more Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions starting on Christmas eve.

The brave move is by The Bookmark.ie, who already have a bookshop in what was formerly Eason in Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

They have opened a second shop upstairs in Laois Shopping Centre.

"Have you seen our brand new store? We are located upstairs in the Laois Shopping Centre! Our store in Lyster Square remains open also! We look forward to seeing you!"