Laois pharmacy in Portlaoise pulls out all the stops with its Christmas window #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Hughes Pharmacy on Main St in Portlaoise pulled out all the stops again this year to deliver a delightful Christmas festive window scene.

Jim and his staff have been at the Covid-19 coalface all year making sure the health needs of their customers were met with the usual top class service.

It would have been easy to focus on the bread and butter this Christmas but that is not how Jim does business. Huges went the extra mile with a window display that compliments the lights on Main Street which helps to ensure that we celebrate Christmas.

It is worth your while taking a stroll down the street to see the window for yourself. MORE PICTURES BELOW to give you a flavour.