Laois beer brewers feature in Lidl 'Kickstart' national campaign to help local business #KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS

Beer brewers in Laois feature in Lidl's campaign to Lidl Ireland to strengthens support for local suppliers.

Lidl has announced today the return of 36 products from 25 small Irish suppliers, including two Laois businesses, which were part of the retailer’s annual Kick Start Supplier Development Programme last summer.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Lidl says it has already invested €1 million through the programme since its inception in 2017.

The limited-edition range will be available in Lidl’s 208 stores and features Laois-based suppliers, Ballykilcavan Brewery and 12 Acres Brewing Company.

Lidl will be stocking Ballykilcavan Brewing Company’s Red Ale and Bawn Pale Ale. A family run business based in Stradbally, Ballykilcavan Brewing source their brewing water from their own well, which was specially divined in the 18th-century farmyard just outside the brewery building.

The 12 Acres Brewing Company will feature their Far Side Hazy IPA 5.1%, Winter is Coming Oatmeal Porter 5.2%, Pallet Jack India Pale Lager 5% and Make Hay Session IPA 3.8% as part of the Kick Start promotion.

Established in 2014, 12 Acres Brewing Company is a multi-award-winning artisan farm microbrewery based on a family farm in South Laois. 12 Acres was the first Irish microbrewery to provide genuine traceability for the malting barley used to brew their beer. Brewed from their own malted barley grown on their own farm and pure spring water from deep beneath the same land the barley is grown on, 12 Acres brings real Irish craft beer with unique provenance and genuine traceability from the ground to your glass to the Irish market. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Lidl Ireland Buying Director, Cathal Corcoran, reflecting on the impact of the Kickstart programme.

“At Lidl, it has never been more important to us to support our local communities, as well as the livelihoods of those who continue to operate throughout the pandemic, through our growing local supplier network.

Our Kick Start Supplier Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for small to medium sized Irish businesses to showcase their products to more than 2 million customers that enter our stores every week. The quality of Irish artisan food and drink is up there with the best in the world, and we are delighted to bring unique, delicious, local produce to shoppers looking to support our local economy when they need it most,” he said.

Lidl says it takes great pride in supporting small Irish suppliers and bringing the best of Irish produce to its loyal community of customers. Visit www.lidl.ie/kickstart for more information on Lidl’s annual supplier development programme, Kick Start.