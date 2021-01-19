Aldi in Laois backs local Portarlington Men's Shed and Motor Neurone services in Laois with grants

A total of two Laois-based charities have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in County Laois.

The money was presented to Portarlington Men’s Shed and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Aldi says its Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. The company says each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

A statement said the programme has contributed to 750 local projects to date, donating over €375,000 since 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin is Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland.

“We are very proud to have been able to contribute to supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Laois.

"The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2021,” he said.

To date throughout Ireland, Aldi says it has donated a total of €2.6m worth of meals to FoodCloud, €320,000 (in vouchers and stock donations) to Barnardos and €375,000 to the Community Grants programme since 2016.