Laois remote working hub-based firm IntegriLeads to represent the county at National Enterprise Awards

A firm based at a remote working hub in Laois that helps IT companies around the world win business will represent the county at the National Enterprise Awards.

IntegriLeads was announced today as a finalist by the County Local Enterprise Office for the National Enterprise Awards Final will take place virtually on February 11.

IntegriLeads schedules qualified appointments for the sales teams of companies within the IT sector. It works with clients all over the world and can take over their whole business development function or work on specific campaigns. Its appointment-setting enables sales teams to have conversations with decision-makers in their target audience.

A model for the future, the firm is based at the BloomHQ, remote working hub on Patrick Street, Mountrath. The core IntegriLeads team is made up of Jayne Delaney, Operations Director, Aisling Kirwan, Sales Director and Eimear O'Connor, Delivery Director.

"We have 40 years combined experience scheduling highly qualified appointments for companies in the technology sector," says the team.

IntegriLeads was selected by the Laois Local Enterprise Office. IntegriLeads and other finalists will compete for a €50,000 prize fund.

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan congratulated the company on being chosen to represent Laois and praised the Laois Local Enterprise Office.

“I applaud County Local Enterprise Office for the invaluable work it continues to do for in encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in County. Other great initiatives include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme and National Women’s Enterprise Day.

“Established by the Fine Gael government in 2014, LEOs are a huge support to anyone looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them expand or adapt their business to meet today’s challenges. They provide hugely important mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses, and anyone who would like to avail of their services should check out www.LocalEnterprise.ie.”

Breda Fox, Chair of the National Enterprise Awards Committee with the Local Enterprise Offices, said; “It has been a challenging year for small businesses so this is a chance to highlight positive stories and businesses who have excelled in the face of unprecedented challenges. These businesses have been through a rigorous process of judging, auditing every aspect of their business and this in itself can be a huge benefit to them as they plan for the future. Whether they win or not these finalists are well positioned to follow in the footsteps of the great companies that have gone before them such as Pestle & Mortar, Simtech Aviation and Terra NutriTech and as a network, the Local Enterprise Offices look forward to continuing to support them to help them grow.”

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards have included Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004) and Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018) and the last winners in 2019, Pestle & Mortar, backed by Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

Founded by Sonia Deasy and her husband Padraig, Pestle & Mortar has become one of Ireland’s best-known skincare companies and is now a client of Enterprise Ireland. Having sold out on QVC in the US in just 7 minutes, Pestle & Mortar products now sit on the shelves in some of the world’s most high-end retail outlets.