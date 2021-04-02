Free 'outdoor' wifi fo four broadband blackspot villages in Laois

Outdoor wifi is free to all comers at four broadband blackspot villages in Laois.

The connection hubs are offering the open air service to comply with covid restrictions.

Users can connect to the free broadband outside centres at Vicarstown, at Oisin House in Rossmore, at Emo NS and at Donaghmore Workhouse.

Laois County Council Director of Services Joe Delaney explained how they work, speaking at the March council meeting.

“It is very easy to use, it’s in the open air. You can go in your car, use your wifi on your phone to search for the network. The free wifi will come up and you register once,” he said.

The council says that an indoor facility will be available once the premises can open again to the public.

“Funding has been secured to develop these locations under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme for desks, chairs, screens, IT equipment, health and safety equipment,” they said.

The hubs are a stopgap until National Broadband Ireland has completed its network bringing fibre broadband to every premises and home in Ireland.