Children living in emergency accommodation in Laois

Latest figures in Laois are showing that 10 children and 10 adults are currently staying in emergency accommodation because they have no homes.

Another single adult and two children are in transition accommodation.

The figures relate to March 15, given by Laois County Council.

So far in 2021, 31 people have presented themselves as homeless seeking help to Laois County Council.

There are over 1,600 names of people or families in Laois on the council's housing waiting list.