Portlaoise Penneys is hiring ahead of expected reopening

Portlaoise Penneys is taking on new staff, ahead of an expected reopening with easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The only Laois Penneys store in Laois Shopping Centre, has opened applications for new part-time retail assistants.

"Adored by fashion fans and value seekers alike Primark is widely established as the destination store for keeping up with the latest looks without breaking the bank. If you are an enthusiastic and driven individual who is looking to join our fast paced environment selling amazing fashion at amazing prices then this is the role for you," they say.

Various shift patterns are offered by the lowcost fashion chain, as well as training including a management training program.

Hopes are rising of the opening of non-essential retail shops in Ireland from May onwards, according to the Irish Times this Thursday, April 14.

The welcome news for those missing their new jammies and fluffy socks, is down to the promise of an extra half a million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations for Ireland by the end of June.