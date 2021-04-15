Irish Water postpones works in busy Portlaoise residential area

Irish water has announced that water mains replacement works in Colliers Lane, Portlaoise have been temporarily postponed until next month.

The works were scheduled to take place on 12 April, in conjunction with Laois County Council.

They have now been postponed until early May, announced this Thursday April 15.

Irish Water says that further updates will be provided before the works begin.

Meanwhile their works in Tonduff, Abbeyleix will proceed as planned.

"These works involve the replacement of over 1.5km of old cast iron water mains with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in these areas.The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. These works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on COVID-19," the company has stated.

In Tonduff, the L-1656 road will be closed from 19 April to 7 May and the L-6717 road will be closed from 4 May to 21 May.

"Diversions will be clearly signposted. The works may involve some short-term supply disruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-off’s. Irish Water and Laois County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by the end of May," Irish Water said.

To date, Irish Water and Laois County Council have saved over 6 million litres of water daily across Laois as a result of leakage reduction and repair works in several towns and villages across the county.

"This has significantly reduced the number of bursts and water outages, resulting in a more reliable water supply for homes and business in Laois," they said.

Speaking about the project, Joe Carroll, Irish Water, said “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver these vital water network improvement improvement works to safeguard the water supply in Laois”.

There is over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland to maintain.

Irish Water's national Leakage Reduction Programme will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing old and damaged water mains. They say this will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for health, the environment and Ireland's growing population and economy.

For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."