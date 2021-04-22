Laois hospitality businesses offered 75% off outdoor dining bill

Laois people will be able to sit and dine in comfort outdoors across the county this summer, if businesses take up a generous new national grant scheme.

The new scheme now open through Laois County Council will pay 75% of the cost of outdoor seating to hospitality businesses across the county.

The Fáilte Ireland outdoor dining grant scheme is open to every hospitality business where food is sold to eat on the premises.

Exceptions are B&Bs, casual traders and those who haven't paid their commercial rates up to 2019, or who have no payment plan in place.

The seating can be for the public realm or on the business premises outside.

The grant will pay for items like chairs, tables, parasols, screens, planters and electric heaters.

There is a limit of €4,000 on the grant, offered to pubs, restaurants, hotels, visitor attractions and cafés. It means that for a spend of €1,000 a business can own €5,000 worth of outdoor seating equipment.

Georgina Ireland is managing the grant scheme in Laois.

"We will consider all applications, so get them sent to us as soon as possible. It is important we get them in soon so we can have a co-ordinated approach.

See the council's webpage and application form here.