Land in Laois village rezoned for a new house

Laois councillors have agreed to alter the zoning of land in Durrow village, so that a residential house can be built on it.

A planning application has been lodged to Laois County Council for a site on the Mill Road. Part of the development land was zoned for ‘general business’.

The application is for a dwelling house, domestic garage, septic tank treatment and percolation area and a new entrance.

Cllr Ollie Clooney proposed the zoning change, thanking his colleagues and the council for their support.

“I am delighted. I thank the council for doing this work for this woman. She was short a bit of land and they’ve helped her out,” he said.

Cllr John King seconded the motion.

“This is proving that the council and the community work together,” he said.