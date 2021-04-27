Land in Laois village rezoned for a new house
Laois councillors have agreed to alter the zoning of land in Durrow village, so that a residential house can be built on it.
A planning application has been lodged to Laois County Council for a site on the Mill Road. Part of the development land was zoned for ‘general business’.
The application is for a dwelling house, domestic garage, septic tank treatment and percolation area and a new entrance.
Cllr Ollie Clooney proposed the zoning change, thanking his colleagues and the council for their support.
“I am delighted. I thank the council for doing this work for this woman. She was short a bit of land and they’ve helped her out,” he said.
Cllr John King seconded the motion.
“This is proving that the council and the community work together,” he said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on