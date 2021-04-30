Portlaoise Penneys among the stores to offer 'shopping by appointment'

Penneys in Portlaoise is among the stores to announce 'shopping by appointment'.

The shop in Laois Shopping Centre will like all the Irish shops be open on May 17.

However in a surprise announcement this Friday April 30, the company has announced it will temporarily offer 'shopping by appointment' in all its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.

"We cannot wait to welcome our customers back and our incredible retail team will be working hard to get our stores ready" they say.

The company recently sought new staff to work in the Portlaoise store.

Penneys say they will release more details on how to book your shopping appointment soon.