Laois shoppers urged to shop or buy serives online locally

Laois shoppers have been urged to shop or buy services in as much as possible locally as the click and collect and other business exit locdown.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin encouraged people to do so in the wake of the news that €5m is to be made available to help businesses upgrade their websites to boost opportunities in online.

The Laois Kildare Senator said that the latest round of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme is open to applications from today. The grant is available up to a maximum of €40,000 and applications for the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme close at 12 noon on 25 May, 2021.

“It is important to support our local and Laois businesses by shopping locally with click and collect, or make appointments to shop however many of us have gotten into the habit of buying online during the pandemic, so if you’re going to shop online, try to do so locally,” she said.

The scheme, which will be administered by Enterprise Ireland, is targeted at Irish-based retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence.

The scheme can be used to develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and to enhance the retailer's website and related systems.

"Over the last year, survival for many Irish and Kildare retailers has been dependent on having an online presence," Senator O’Loughlin added.

"It continues to be a top priority for retailers to evolve these channels and take advantage of the new and existing local, national and international opportunities that exist through selling online,” she said.

The senator confirmed that 370 companies had received funding under the Online Retail Scheme to date to the value of €12.8m.

The Fianna Fáil senator was TD for Kildare South up to 2020. It now takes in the Laois and Offaly sides of Portarlington as well as Killenard, Ballybrittas and other border areas.