'I have no doubt it is disruptive' - council defends timing of Portlaoise roadworks

The timing of roadworks on the Stradbally road into Portlaoise has been defended by Laois County Council management.

The N80 road will be partially closed to traffic with diversions set up, until mid July.

The work started on the week that primary schools fully reopened in April, diverting heavy traffic onto the Southern Circular Route, home to five of the town's primary schools.

The council's Director of Services for roads Simon Walton is also Portlaoise Town Manager. He defended the timing, speaking at the Portlaoise Municipal District's April meeting.

"I appreciate that the N80 works are inconvenient. We delayed commencing for over a year with the public health restrictions. The TII are the promoters. They decided to do this under their roads survey and we are required by law to implement it on their behalf.

"This is the first opportunity to do so in 15 months. It has already been tendered and a contract awarded.

"It falls on us to reduce the adverse impact as far as we can. I have no doubt that it is disruptive to local traffic and businesses.

"It is now underway and hopefully it will be completed in a reasonable timeframe," Mr Walton said.

The road will be resurfaced in stages, right out to the Rock of Dunamase, with work expected to complete in mid July. The €2 million project is by Transport Infrastructure Ireland who are responsible for National roads.