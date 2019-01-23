Laois All Time Greats: Profile #5 Robert Sheehan

Robert Sheehan shot to fame in television roles such as Nathan Young in Misfits and Darren in Love/Hate, as well as the 2009 film Cherrybomb.

The Portlaoise man has had a number of television roles and features, including Foreign Exchange, Young Blades, The Clinic, Bel’s Boys, The Tudors, Rock Rivals, Bitter Sweet, Red Riding, Misfits, Coming Up, Accused and Me and Mrs Jones.

His work schedule is prodigious, starring in last December's Mortal Engines, produced by Peter Jackson, and also in the upcoming Umbrella Academy from Netflix.

His film The Song of Sway Lake is also currently available in the US, with an Irish date yet to be released.

Robert is currently based in London but tries to get home as often as his schedule allows.