Laois All Time Greats: Profile #7 Darina Allen

Darin Allen is an internationally renowned cook and food enthusiast, synonymous with the world-famous Ballymaloe House and Cookery School.

Born in Cullohill and the eldest of nine children, Darina graduated in hotel management from the Dublin Institute of Technology.

The owner of the Ballmaloe Cookery School, she is the author of several successful books on the topic of Irish cuisine, and is a well known TV personality through her cookery programmes.

Her numerous awards include cooking teacher of the year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

She was also the founder of the first farmers' markets in Ireland and continues to be involved in establishing new markets.