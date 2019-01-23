Laois All Time Greats: Profile #10 Anne Keenan Buckley

One of the best athletes Laois and Ireland has produced, Anne Keenan Buckley competed in the 3,000m at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, finishing in 24th place.

She also won a bronze medal in 2002 as part of the Irish team at the World Cross Country Championships at the age of 40.

Targeting the short course race, Sonia O'Sullivan led the Irish team home in seventh place, with Anne just eight seconds behind in tenth.

She was the oldest of the top twelve finishers by some distance, and, remarkably, six of the top twelve are still younger today than Buckley was on the day of the race.

Anne went on to act as manager to the Irish Cross Country teams for six years.