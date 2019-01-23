Laois All Time Greats: Profile #11 Zach Tuohy

Zach Tuohy celebrated his 150th game in Australian Rules last summer and was honoured by his club Geelong 'The Cats' ahead of an AFL game against Port Adelaide with a giant banner stating '150 games of Irish Gold' as he led his team out on the field with his four year old son Flynn.

During his AFL career he has returned to play for Portlaoise in county senior football championships and has also been selected to play for Ireland in the AFL GAA Compromise Rules series.

He won a Leinster Minor Football Championship with Laois in 2007. “I'd certainly love to go back and play for my county,” he told Australia's Channel 7.

He previously played for the Carlton Football Club from 2010 to 2016. He began his career in 2010.