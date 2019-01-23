Laois All Time Greats: Profile #13 Bernard O'Shea

Durrow's Bernard O'Shea co-hosts the 2FM Breakfast Republic with Jennifer Zamparelli and Keith Walsh.

Bernard studied theatre at college and starred in several theatrical productions. The comedian was chosen to perform in The Montreal Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2005 and also The Kilkenny Cat Laughs festival in 2005 and 2006.

He wrote TJ and TJ sketches on Today FM. His Edinburgh debut 'Do not adjust your mind reality is a fault' received a five-star review from The Scotsman.

He has co-written sketches on Today FM, co-hosted the Bernard and Keith Show on i105-107 before going on to host The Republic of Telly.

Following the huge success of his sketches with Jennifer Zamparelli, he starred in and co-wrote the spin-off series for RTÉ2, Bridget and Eamon.

He has also starred in Dancing with the Stars.