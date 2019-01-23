Laois All Time Greats: Profile #15 Kevin O'Higgins

Kevin O'Higgins was born in Stradbally and joined the Irish Volunteers in 1915.

He was appointed a captain of Stradbally company, Carlow brigade and later joined Sinn Féin, but was soon arrested and imprisoned in 1918.

While he was in prison he became MP for the then Queen's County in the 1918 election.

He served in the Free State government as Vice-President of the Executive Council and Minister for Justice from 1922 to 1927, Minister for External Affairs from June 1927 to July 1927 and Minister for

Economic Affairs from January 1922 to September 1922. He served as a TD from 1921 to 1927.

As Minister for Justice, he established the Garda Síochána. He was later assassinated in Booterstown in July 1927.