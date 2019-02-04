REVEALED: The identity of the eight quarter finalists of Laois' All Time Greats

You nominated and you voted and now we know the identity of the eight greats that have progressed to the quarter-finals of the search for the coveted title of Laois' All Time Great.

Voting in the Laois All Time Greats Round of 16 produced a few surprises and some eyebrow raising results, but we have had to say goodbye to eight of those who are great Laois people in their own right.

Thanks to everyone who voted so far - the quarter final pairings will be announced on Tuesday morning, February 5 and polls in the quarter final will open on Tuesday morning, so don't forget to have your say and cast vote!

Laois' All Time Greats is brought to you in association with our generous sponsors: Castle Durrow, Laois Local Enterprise Office, Revive Clinic, Metac Training, Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating and Phelan's Restaurant.

Laois' All Time Greats - Round of 16 - THE RESULTS

Poll #1: Zach Tuohy 41% v Bishop Daniel Delany 59%

Poll #2: James Fintan Lalor 46% v Kevin O'Higgins 57%

Poll #3: Anna May McHugh 54% v Tommy Murphy 46%

Poll #4: Bernard O'Shea 53% v Claire Byrne 47%

Poll #5: Noel Fitzpatrick 35% v Anne Keenan Buckley 65%

Poll #6: Robert Sheehan 60% v Darina Allen 40%

Poll #7: Gillian Treacy 78% v Liam O'Neill 22%

Poll #8: Colm Parkinson 17% v Pat Critchley 83%

The finalists are Bishop Daniel Delany, Kevin O'Higgins, Anna MayMcHugh, Bernard O'Shea, Anne Keenan Buckley, Robert Sheehan, Gillian Treacy and Pat Critchley.



