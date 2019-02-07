METAC Ltd offering excellence in training and assessment from its purpose built facility in the heart of Mountrath

METAC Training located in Mountrath, Co. Laois has established its self as a market leader in the energy training field. Since 2006 METAC have provided specialist training to installers and service technicians in the energy industry on a wide range of courses including, gas, oil, electrical, solid fuel and renewable energy.

Each day learners from around the country travel to Mountrath to avail of the first-class training and facilities available in METAC. The standard of training on offer is second to none with METAC’s pool of trainers sourced locally and from further afield.

Since 2010 METAC have been facilitating the local community in providing business and hobby courses on a part-time basis, the courses on offer range from digital photography, dog grooming, special needs assisting level 5 and 6 to Arc, MIG and TIG welding.

METAC have something on offer for everyone.

Our latest additions are the Solar PV and Microgen courses. As METAC is the largest energy training and assessment provider in Ireland, it is fully furnished with the specialist equipment needed to deliver this course in line with the required standards of QQI. Both the micro solar photovoltaic systems implementation and the micro-generator electrical installation courses are 5 days in duration each and QQI Certified to a level 6.

METAC Training are now an approved centre to offer the greatly anticipated QQI Non-Domestic Gas Safety (commercial). The Non-Domestic Gas Safety programme is designed to provide the energy sector with suitably qualified people to carry out non-domestic gas installation work in a safe and efficient manner.

The content of the programme is broad ranging and includes pipework installation and testing, space heating and hot water systems, catering and laundry equipment & combined heat and power installations in non-domestic settings.

METAC continue to provide training and assessment for Domestic Gas operatives to comply with the CRU requirements for a 5-year reassessment cycle. There are a number of different options available to candidates for training and assessment, whether they need some training or just assessment only METAC have designed this course to suit each candidate’s individual needs.

The new heat pump course coming on stream in 2019 is designed to upgrade the skills and knowledge of persons in the Renewable Energy Industry so that they can register with SEAI as well as to provide the required level of knowledge to persons entering the Renewable Energy Sector.

This training will provide an extensive insight into Heat Pump Systems and will prepare candidates for the end of programme examinations leading to recommendation for certification and subsequent Registration with Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland as a Qualified Installer.

Our METAC van stickers, in conjunction with ARACHAS Insurance, is a means of identifying the candidates trained at METAC who have successfully completed their qualifications. This was introduced following enquiries from both the public and installers and is seen as a mark of quality.

For more information on these courses available from METAC, phone 057 8756540, email info@metac.ie or visit the website at www.metac.ie.