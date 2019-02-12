Race intensifies as semi-final voting gets underway to find Laois' All Time Great
The race to find Laois' All Time Great is well underway with polls open now in the semi-final round.
The semi-final draw sees a mouth watering clash as well known contemporary Laois people take on famous historical figures from the county, in both polls.
Voting will close in the semi-final round on Monday, February 18 at 1pm so don't forget to have your say.
The semi-final draws are:
Poll #1: Pat Critchley v Kevin O'Higgins
Poll #2: Bishop Daniel Delany v Anne Keenan Buckley
