Race intensifies as semi-final voting gets underway to find Laois' All Time Great

The race to find Laois' All Time Great is well underway with polls open now in the semi-final round.

The semi-final draw sees a mouth watering clash as well known contemporary Laois people take on famous historical figures from the county, in both polls.

Voting will close in the semi-final round on Monday, February 18 at 1pm so don't forget to have your say.

The semi-final draws are:

Poll #1: Pat Critchley v Kevin O'Higgins

Poll #2: Bishop Daniel Delany v Anne Keenan Buckley

