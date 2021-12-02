Oh yes it is! Portlaoise Panto all set to return to the Dunamaise stage

Portlaoise Panto
Audiences will also be pleased to know that the Portlaoise Panto Group and Dunamaise Arts Centre say tickets go on sale for the 2022 show.
Portlaoise Panto Group’s eagerly anticipated production Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket, on Wednesday, December 8 at 10am.
The Panto gang have been busy since the autumn getting ready. Auditions took place in October and November for the main cast, adult chorus and junior chorus.
Thee cast for Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket is as follows:
Rapunzel: Aisling Kelly
Granny Bloom: Damien Halpin Lee
Coco: Daniel Whelan
King Abishur: PJ Mulhall
Queen Abigail: Lynda Byrne
Kebabs Flatley: John McEvoy
Shish: Vikki Byrne
Uncle Buck: Rory Chadwick
Rigor: Emma Phelan
Mortis: Ciara Dollard
Father Suspicious: JP Cahillane
Sister Questionable: Joan White
Dana: Iara Paz
Daniel O’Donnell: Jamie O’Callaghan
Johnny Logan: Sean O’Neill
Karen Carpenter: Ciara Phelan
Roy Keane: Karl Mulligan
Soldier 1: Veronica Lanham
Soldier 2: Deirdre Phelan
Soldier 3: Stephen Keegan
Soldier 4: Derek McGinn
"We would like to thank every single person who attended auditions for Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket. The standard was incredibly high and we are grateful for the huge effort put in by everyone who auditioned," says the group.
The Portlaoise Panto were one of the final groups to stage a show in Laois before the Covid-19 struck in 2020. The 2022 edition will be their first live show since.
The group have also been busy doing some rebranding launching a fabulous new logo created by Gló Design
"The logo embodies all things that make Panto possible.. people, music, theatre and community," say the Panto team.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now from the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at www.dunamaise.ie
This year's show runs from Saturday, January 22 to Sunday, January 29.
