Portlaoise Musical Society's candlelight carols

Portlaoise Musical Society are counting down to a special event that could raise the roof of SS Peter & Paul’s Church for their 'Carols by Candlelight' event next Saturday, December 4.

Proceeds from the carol s​ervice will support St. Vincent de Paul Christmas 2021 Appeal and the society's 2022 production and tickets are on sale from Dunamaise Arts Centre.

This magical event is the perfect way to kick start Christmas in Portlaoise and will provoke the senses as Portlaoise Musical Society's Choir Ensemble treat the audience at the church to their spectacular renditions of some of the most beautiful Christmas songs of all time.

Musical Director for this magical night is the very talented Kevin Reade, ably assisted by Joan White, Aishling Rohan and Suzanne Lillis. They have assembled a wonderful and atmospheric synthesis of festive music for all to enjoy.

The repertoire of tunes for the evening which will be hosted by Fr. David Vard, set in the beautiful St. Peter & Paul’s Church Portlaoise, will feature everything from classic festive favourites to more popular numbers and a movie classic from ‘Home Alone’ to name but a few.

JJ Tynan is the Chairman of the Society.

"The past couple of years have hit us hard but we know that the local community of Portlaoise and beyond have missed experiencing the spectacular productions we bring to the town every year.

“It's an honour and pleasure to be able to sing again and give something back to the community by bringing them the joy of Christmas with our Carols by Candlelight, We would like to thank Monsignor John Byrne at Portlaoise Parish, Fr. David Vard, Musical Director Kevin Reade and all involved in helping us making this wonderful evening possible. We are also delighted to be able to support St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas Appeal and we encourage all to come out and enjoy some festive cheer but also to support this amazing charity", said the Chairman.

The pandemic hit the entertainment and arts industries hard and Portlaoise Musical Society was disappointed that they had to make some hard decisions in terms of their 2020 and 2021 shows. The AIMS award-winning society’s next planned musical show will now take place in November 2022 and is sure to be another amazing production.

In the meantime, the group are determined to use their talents to bring the joy of music to their members and give something back to the community - which is where their ‘Christmas Carols by Candlelight’ comes in!

Portlaoise Musical Society has enjoyed much success over the years and has been awarded for its magnificent productions - which included ‘Best Overall Show’ (Gilbert Section) for ‘Titanic -The Musical’ in 2019 as well as Runner-up in ‘Best Overall Show’ (Gilbert Section) for their latest show - ‘Ragtime’ in 2020.

Portlaoise Musical Society would like to acknowledge the support of Laois County Council, Dunamaise Arts Centre and SS Peter and Pauls Church in helping to make this magical night happen.

Tickets are €12 or €8 (children & concessions) and €35 for a family ticket** (**must include a combination of adults & children) and on sale from dunamaise.ie or from Dunamaise Arts Centre