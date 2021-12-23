Covid-19 causes Laois Panto group to make tough decision on January run in Portlaoise

The Portlaoise Panto Group have had to make the difficult decision to postpone this years show due to Covid-19.

Laois fans of the evergreen show had been eagerly anticipating the production Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket which was due to run from Saturday, January 22 to Sunday, January 29.

The Panto gang had been busy since the autumn getting ready.

However, the group have been forced into the decision due to the pandemic which also claimed the 2021 edition.

"We are sorry to say that due to the current restrictions regarding the arts and entertainment industries Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket has been postponed. The show will not go ahead in January as scheduled. We hope to be able to get back on stage and entertain you all ASAP," they said.

The organisers ask people to stay in touch with their social media pages and the Dunamaise Arts Centre for updates!

Tickets had not yet gone on sale.

Government restrictions in force require that no indoor events should take place after 8pm. For any indoor events taking place earlier, attendance has to be capped at 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.