Laois woman reunites The Sawdoctors for special New Year's Day RTE Radio show

Abbeyleix woman Ann-Marie Kelly has made a special documentary about The Sawdoctors which features on RTE Radio 1 on New Years Day.
Three decades on, Ann-Marie revisits the band's debut album with its creators to review its inception and legacy.
The show sees Davy, Leo and reuniting with the other original members in Tuam for the first time in years.
Saw Doctors 'I Want My Old Job Back' is broadcast on New Years Day 12pm.
